Baton Rouge mayor calls Crime Stoppers a ‘graffiti hotline’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trying to curb graffiti in Louisiana’s capital city, Baton Rouge’s mayor is urging people who want to report individuals vandalizing property to call the local Crime Stoppers number.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is calling Crime Stoppers the city’s “graffiti hotline.” She’s asking anyone with photos or video of people spray painting graffiti or otherwise damaging property to notify law enforcement at www.crimestoppersbr.com or through the anonymous Crime Stoppers app.

“Our visitors and residents deserve a beautiful community, free of eyesores,” Broome said in a statement. “So many of our citizens and business owners are capturing images of vandals on their video surveillance systems. This evidence can be submitted directly to law enforcement.”

Broome’s request comes after graffiti has been popping up around the city, including on the ground behind a new Mississippi River levee sculpture and on the sign of the historic Sweet Olive Cemetery. Her office said citizen involvement helped lead to the arrests of two individuals for those unrelated incidents.