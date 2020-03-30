BBB warns of COVID-19 test scam

MONROE, La. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Monroe is warning residents after receiving reports of a new scam that claims you must be tested for COVID-19.

Here’s how the scam works. Residents may receive a text message that looks like it is from the federal government that tells you that you must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” and has a link to a website. There is no online test for COVID-19.

The BBB is also warning residents to be wary of text messages that urge you to complete the census or to fill out an online application in order to receive your stimulus check.

The BBB says that no matter what the message says, don’t click on it! These texts are phishing for personal information or are an attempt to have malware downloaded onto your device.

The BBB gave these tips to spot a text message scam:

Government agencies do not typically communicate through text messages .

. Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO” to prevent future texts. This is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have a real, active phone number.

to prevent future texts. This is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have a real, active phone number. If you think your text message is real , be sure it’s directing to a web address like “agency.gov” or “agency.ca,” not “agency.otherwebsite.com.”

, be sure it’s directing to a web address like “agency.gov” or “agency.ca,” not “agency.otherwebsite.com.” Check for look-alikes. Be sure to do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Find contact info on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate.

