Be safe using a generator during the storm with these tips

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans has filed suit against the parties responsible for the fatal collapse of the Hard Rock project, which killed three Louisianans in October of last year.

The suit, which names the building owners and their partners and contractors, "seeks damages on behalf of the City — as we continue to experience significant harm as a result of this disaster. Owner Mohan Kailas, his partners and their contractors, bear the moral and legal obligation to accept responsibility for this horrific tragedy, and this suit further seeks to hold them accountable."