Beware of fake unemployment letters made to look like they are coming from the LWC

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With total jobless claims since mid-March, it is no surprise that scammers are taking advantage of pandemic unemployment benefits.

Scammers are sending fake letters to people’s homes. The letters look like they came from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For one Acadiana family, they caught it before it was too late.

Roxane David says the scammer filed the claim using information from a business her husband once owned, offering him a set amount of money per week.

“They used his name but he would be the employee on the business,” David said. “They’re contacting the employee to set up benefits for the employee to receive. So even not filing and not having work they are still saying they would give us $107. “

Along with her husband being out of work and not filing the claim, Roxane says she’s familiar with the document, although it looked legit, things still did not add up.

Roxane reported the issue. The Louisiana Workforce Commission reached out to her and her husband. They say the claim number that was used is a legitimate claim number, however, no benefits were paid.

The family also filed a police report. The scam is under further investigation.