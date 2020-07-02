Bishop Deshotel supports Lafayette mayor-president’s request to remove Confederate monument

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Diocese of Lafayette has released a statement on Bishop Douglas Deshotel’s stance on the request for the removal of the Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton’s statue in downtown Lafayette.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette supports the decision of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to look for another location for the statue of General Alfred Mouton.

Public monuments on public property should benefit the well-being of all citizens.

African-Americans, who are citizens of Lafayette, should not be reminded of the painful suffering of slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow laws by a city-owned monument on city-owned property.

The growing call for healing, justice, and equality should awaken in all of us the nobility of those goals.

St. Paul wrote to the Ephesians, ‘I urge you to live in a manner worthy of the call you have received with all humility and gentleness, striving to preserve the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.'”