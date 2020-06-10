Business owner dies in Youngsville commercial fire

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 61-year-old Youngsville man died Wednesday morning inside the business he owned, authorities said.

Youngsville Fire Chief Blair Rivette said the fire started in a warehouse the 200 block of Brahman Drive just before 10 a.m.

Responders were notified that one person was still inside the building. Fire crews Youngsville, Broussard, and Milton entered the building and found one man in the corner who was unable to escape the blaze, Rivette said.

The victim has been identified as Darrel Francis. His family has been notified, the chief said.

The fire, which was extinguished at about 10:30 a.m., remains under investigation by the Lafayette Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Its cause is unknown at this time, Rivette said.