ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 76-year-old Butte Larose man was killed in a four-wheeler crash Tuesday morning on the levee, according to St. Martin Parish officials.

It happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. when deputies say Herman Courville was riding his four wheeler on the levee and for unknown reasons, the four wheeler flipped and he was ejected.

Courville died at the scene, officials said.