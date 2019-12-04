UPDATE: LHS campus cleared, no threat found, police said

Louisiana Network
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Police have ended their investigation at Lafayette High School.

No threat was found, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. No arrests have been made at this time.

ORIGINAL: A bomb threat that was sent via text is under investigation at Lafayette High School.

At the time the threat was reported, the school still had a few students on campus, but most were already dismissed, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

A sweep of the school is underway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories