Cecilia man arrested on third-degree rape charge

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – A Cecilia man is behind bars after deputies responded to an alleged sexual assault at 11:30 p.m. Monday night.



Colby Calais, 49, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Highway in Cecilia.



Authorities also found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm at the residence.



Calais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

1 count – Third Degree Rape

1 count – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)

1 count – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Marijuana)

1 count – Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies

No bond has been set at this time.