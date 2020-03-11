Cecilia man arrested on third-degree rape charge

Breaking News
by: KLFY Staff

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – A Cecilia man is behind bars after deputies responded to an alleged sexual assault at 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Colby Calais, 49, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Highway in Cecilia.

Authorities also found methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm at the residence.

Calais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • 1 count – Third Degree Rape
  • 1 count – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • 1 count – Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Marijuana)
  • 1 count – Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies 

No bond has been set at this time.

