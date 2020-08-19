Child playing with lighter causes house fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- A house in Scott was heavily damaged from a blaze that that investigators believe was accidentally started by a child playing with a lighter.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 7:33 a.m., Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of Sabine Drive.

Responders were able to control the blaze within 15 minutes.

(Scott Fire Department)

“The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a small child playing with a lighter in a bedroom,” Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said in a statement. “The child alerted the guardian in the house of the fire in the bedroom and both occupants escaped without injury.”

Firefighters from Scott, Carencro, and Lafayette responded to the fire along with all other tanker trucks in the parish due to lack of water supply in the area, Sonnier said.