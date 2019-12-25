Christmas Day is the perfect day for a trip to the movies

by: Briana Augustus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – It’s a beautiful Christmas morning and your friends and family over at WVLA/WGMB would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

We hope you all enjoy a day of food, family, friends and fellowship. 

If your family tradition is to head to the movies on Christmas, here are some of the movies that released today:

  • Little Women
  • Cats
  • Spies in Disguise
  • Just Mercy (limited)
  • 1917 (limited)
  • Uncut Gems
  • Bombshell
  • Jumanji 2

Of course there are other movies that released over the last few weeks that are still available today as well.

To find a schedule of viewing times or to purchase tickets early click here.

