According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials, deputies were dispatched to Panchoville road in Jennings around 11:30 pm on Christmas eve on a disturbance call.

They say when deputies arrived, the individuals involved stated that the father and son had begun arguing and it got physical.

The son admitted to fighting with his father and throwing him to the ground.

38-year-old Sean Allen Comeaux was booked into the parish jail for Domestic abuse battery.