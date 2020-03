NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt has issued a curfew for unaccompanied minors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. curfew will go into effect beginning this evening (Thursday).

The Mayor says minors that have to be out due to work during those hours will be considered on a case by case basis.