Civil rights leader, current Ouachita Parish School Board member passes away

MONROE, La. — A local civil rights leader and current Ouachita Parish School Board member has passed away.
According to the family, Pastor Emeritus John L. Russell Sr. passed away early this morning surrounded by his family.
Russell was the representative for the Ouachita Parish School Board District E for 33 years.
The funeral arrangements are being handled by the McFarland Funeral Companies in Monroe.
