Confederate statue in downtown Lafayette damaged

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY)- The confederate statue of General Alfred Mouton standing in downtown Lafayette has been damaged.

A portion of the nose is missing and there is also damage to another part of the face.

Police were unaware of this incident. It’s unclear when this may have happened, however, the Lafayette police department is now looking into the matter.

Move the Mindset is a group that wants the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton removed from downtown Lafayette. President of the group, Fred Prejean says he wants the statue to go into a museum for educational purposes.

“I’m surprised that someone decided to vandalize the statue because that’s not what we had in mind to happen,” Prejean said.

Some people News 10 spoke to say, they don’t really care what happens to the statue at this point.

“It’s a reverse hangman. Every time they refuse to take it down we remove a piece,” one social media user commented.

Others say they want it to be moved to a museum and some want it to remain standing at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The marble statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton was paid for in 1922 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and donated to the city of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy say they don’t want it moved at all, according to court documents.

They are currently in civil court and claim the city doesn’t have the rights to remove the statue.

Judge David Smith’s office declined to comment as to why the civil matter has been postponed seven times, however, it the court hearing has previously been pushed back due to COVID-19.