Counterfeiting charges pending against Lafayette Parish man

Counterfeiting charges are pending against a Lafayette Parish man, after allegedly passing fake $20 bills at truck stop casinos in Duson.



Police say Robert Domingue, 46, was using phony $20 bills at three truck stop casinos off the Duson exit on I-10; Miss Mamies, Lucky Duces, and Wagin Cajun. It happened the day after Christmas.



“If you’re going to commit a crime in a casino, you’re going to be on video. We’re gonna know who you are. We’re gonna know what you drive. No one says criminals are intelligent people. We just know that we take advantage of their mistakes. Where they take a step in the wrong direction, it’s to our advantage to lean on that and make the arrest,” said Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.

Chief Judice says it’s possible up to $10,000 in counterfeit bills could be circulating in the area from this case.



Domingue and another man were also arrested on drug charges when he was caught.