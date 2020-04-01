Cox Media announces they’re offering free advertising to local restaurants

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Cox Media has announced they’re offering free tv advertising to local restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With restaurants shifting their focus to delivery and takeout services, Cox Media understands that consistent business is paramount right now and wants to do everything possible to help,” the company said.

Interested restaurant owners can call 1-855-755-2691 or email MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com to sign up. There are no purchase requirements.

Space is limited based on availability.