CPSO arrests man for 3rd degree feticide after pregnant woman loses baby due injuries in major crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A Westlake man is behind bars after a crash caused a pregnant woman to lose her unborn baby in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

On Tuesday evening, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the intersection of Goss Road and Miller Avenue in Westlake in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation indicated Joshua Anderson, 24, the suspect driver of a four-door pickup truck, was headed east east in the middle of the road on Goss Road when he ran a stop sign.

Anderson reportedly hit another pickup truck that was traveling south on Miller Avenue. The impact caused both trucks to travel off the roadway, flipping into a ditch.

A victim passenger in the vehicle reportedly struck by Anderson’s truck was 21-weeks pregnant, authorities said.

A 2-year-old child passenger and the driver were also injured.

It was later learned the unborn baby died at the hospital, authorities said.

While deputies were speaking with Anderson, they reportedly found numerous empty beer bottles inside his truck.

“They also observed Anderson to show signs of impairment. During further questioning Anderson refused to cooperate and kicked a deputy,” investigators said.

Anderson, who refused standard field sobriety and breath intoxilyzer testing, was arrested.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn for a toxicology report; he was then taken to a local hospital.

After hospital personnel collected the blood sample he was taken back to CPSO and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 1st; resisting an officer; failure to stop at a stop sign; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; battery on a police officer; vehicular negligent injuring; and two counts of 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $4,000.

Anderson will be additionally charged with 3rd degree feticide. Bond for his additional charge is pending.

The driver of the other vehicle was later released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The woman remains in the hospital in serious condition and the young child remains in ICU in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.