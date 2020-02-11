CPSO looking for woman wanted for bank fraud

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY)– The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman, they say, is wanted for bank fraud.

On January 25 CPSO detectives received a complaint in reference to money being fraudulently withdrawn out of a victim’s bank account.

During their investigation, detectives learned that on January 17, the suspect made a fraudulent ATM withdrawal, totaling $1,700 from a bank in Moss Bluff.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos from the bank and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the woman and SUV seen in the pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.