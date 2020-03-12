CPSO: Woman stole over $60k worth of merchandise from store she worked at

LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) – A Calcasieu Parish woman was arrested for stealing over $60,000 worth of merchandise from a store she worked at, according to officials.

CPSO detectives say 35-year-old Nicole Reeves was caught on the store’s surveillance camera “walking out of the store on numerous occasions with unpaid merchandise.”

Officials say Reeves confirmed this happened for approximately an entire year.

She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $10,000 bond.