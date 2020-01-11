Crews find 1931 time capsule in Louisiana State Capitol Building

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A copper box, sealed in the walls of the Louisiana State Capitol Building, was discovered by construction crews this week, according to representatives of the Louisiana Senate.

The time capsule has been hidden behind the cornerstone at the northwest corner of the captiol building, and it’s been there since the Huey Long era – dating back to its construction. Crews found the box during part of a rehabilitation project of the capitol, which is a National Historic Landmark.

“According to the building’s current architects, completion of construction would make accessing the capsule at a later date impossible,” said Senate representatives in a press release today (Jan. 10). Senate officials made the decision to extract the box and leave it sealed until an appropriate date to open it is identified.”

“This time capsule is another reminder of this building’s rich, interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. “I am honored to be part of its discovery and I look forward to what its contents will reveal.”

The time capsule will be analyzed and officials said a plan is in progress for where and how the box will be displayed.