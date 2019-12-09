Crowley PD: Resident shot in home invasion, suspect wanted

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A homeowner was shot in an apparent home invasion in the 1000 block of West 11th Street, authorities said.

According to reports, the owner of the home woke up to the sound of a window breaking. During a search of his home, the victim came face-to-face with the suspect who opened fire, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

The victim was coherent when officers arrived and “gave a vague description of the suspect, who was brandishing a .40 caliber weapon,” Broussard said.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers attempted to locate him around the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS.