Delta Airlines adds additional flight from BTR to ATL for the Peach Bowl

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)– If you’re in the middle of making travel plans to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, you’ll be happy to know that Delta Airlines has added an additional flight from Baton Rouge for the game.

For a pretty penny of $617.00 you can leave BTR on a non-stop flight to ATL and arrive at 1:06pm. On Sunday you can leave ATL at 12:30 on a non-stop flight to BTR and arrive at 1:14pm.

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport released the info via today twitter.

Delta added a mainline MD 88 aircraft for round-trip BTR to Atlanta flights on the LSU-Oklahoma game weekend:



Delta Flight 8812 Departs Baton Rouge on Friday DEC 27th at 10:30 am;



Delta Flight 8812 Departs Atlanta on Sunday, DEC 29th at 12:30 pm



Travel with fellow LSU fans! — Baton Rouge Airport (@BTRairport) December 12, 2019

The Tigers will play in the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.