District Attorney Keith Stutes responds to Sean Grebinger’s apparent suicide in Brazilian jail cell, says investigation continues

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes said the investigation into the murder of a Lafayette woman will continue, despite her alleged killer’s apparent suicide inside a Brazilian jail.

Sean Grebinger was found dead in his inside his cell in Pouso Alegre Prison Friday morning. Media reports he left suicide notes for his family.

The 48-year-old Lafayette man had been living in Brazil since his wife, Crystal Grebinger, disappeared seven years ago.

Sean Grebinger (LPSO)

Earlier this week, he was located and arrested by Brazilian federal authorities and faced extradition back to Lafayette.

Crystal Grebinger’s body has never been found, but Brazilian authorities said they found enough evidence to charge her estranged husband for murder.

On Friday, Stutes said the investigation into the woman’s February, 2013, disappearance continues.

“The investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Grebinger began on or about February 18, 2013, and continues to be an active, ongoing criminal investigation, involving several law enforcement agencies, as certain aspects of the investigation are not complete,” Stutes said in a statement.

“In order not to compromise the completion of this continuing, ongoing criminal investigation, the District Attorney’s Office and the investigating agencies involved cannot provide further information and comment at this time. “