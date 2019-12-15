Does UK’s landslide election paint picture of U.S. in 2020?

(CNN) — A landslide victory for the conservative party’s Boris johnson in the UK has some questioning whether that big win might signal something similar for the United States in 2020.

President Trump and his Democratic opponents are weighing on that very topic.

A landslide victory for UK prime minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party may be, in the words of Donald Trump “… a harbinger of what’s to come in our country, it was last time. I’m sure people will be thrilled to hear that.”

President Trump’s Democratic opponents hit back.

“It’s a little tough to draw comparisons because, of course, they’re dealing with this Brexit issue that is just different than anything going on in the United States,” said presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. “I do think it’s a good moment to remind ourselves that a conservative in a place like the UK would probably be considered a center-left democrat in a place like the U.S.”

Democratic front-runner Joe Biden slammed Johnson, saying: “You’re also going to see people saying, my god, Boris Johnson, who is kind of a physical and emotional clone of the president, is able to win.”

Biden says Johnson’s win is the outcome of the UK’s Labour Party moving too far to the left.

And the latest democratic presidential candidate to enter the race expressed his concern.

“I think it’s sort of a catastrophic warning to the democratic party that you just kind of have to have somebody that can beat Donald Trump and that is not going to be easy,” said presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.