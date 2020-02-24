Dogs rescued from neglect case in Duson now have a second chance at life in Tampa

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Some of the dogs rescued from a neglect case in a Duson home earlier this month are now getting a second chance at life some 760 miles away.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay are in possession of some of the dogs and officials with the Humane Society say, they will be up for adoption in just a few days.

When the dogs first arrived at Tampa, the rescue group found that most of them were heartworm positive & have Demodex mange. They say the dogs are undergoing treatment and should be ready for their forever homes soon.

To find out how you can adopt one of these pups, you can head to their website at https://humanesocietytampa.org/?fbclid=IwAR3LyMvwb1uJK4FUFUA9U47PzQKZ81yEy8VotX5ZB4PIRxxI2mCRPXNHLqg

You can also visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/humanesocietytampa/