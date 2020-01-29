Edwards appoints first black female captain in Louisiana State Police history

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced changes to Protective Services for the Louisiana State Police.

Captain Treone Larvadain has been promoted to lead Protective Services, becoming the first African-American female captain in Louisiana State Police history.

She succeeds Captain Clay Chutz, who has retired after 30 years of service with the Louisiana State Police serving under six governors (Governors Buddy Roemer, Edwin Edwards, Mike Foster, Kathleen Blanco, Bobby Jindal and John Bel Edwards).

Protective Services is responsible for the safety and security of the Governor and the Governor’s immediate family. Additionally, Protective Services provides security details to the Lieutenant Governor and other dignitaries at the Governor’s request. Protective Services also assists in protecting the President of the United States when requested by the Secret Service and further provides protection and logistics for visiting Governors and leaders from other states and countries.

“I am extremely proud of both Captain Larvadain and Captain Chutz and congratulate them on their accomplishments,” said Gov. Edwards. “They have both provided excellent service to the people of our state and exemplify the best of the Louisiana State Police. My family and I are especially grateful for the professional work Captain Chutz has provided to us over the last four years and have the utmost confidence in Captain Larvadain, who has worked alongside him and has now taken over the reins. The longevity of Captain Chutz’s career and the promotion of Captain Larvadain are a direct reflection of their dedication and commitment to the force and our great state.”