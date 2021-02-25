Erath receives $2.2 million in federal funds for flood elevation projects

WASHINGTON- A FEMA grant has been dedicated to elevating homes in the Erath community.

Sen. John Kennedy’s office announced Thursday that $2,232,261 will pay for the elevation of 13 homes that have been damaged by repeated flooding. FEMA is funding 98 percent of the total cost of the project.

“Erath and much of Acadiana suffer from floods that have plagued our state. This FEMA funding will give Vermilion Parish residents protection for their homes and families, and I look forward to seeing these projects move forward quickly,” Kennedy said in a statement sent from his office.

Kennedy is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which has jurisdiction over the National Flood Insurance Program.