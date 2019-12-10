UPDATE: Search underway for juvenile escapee in Jennings

Louisiana Network
Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are trying to locate an escaped juvenile inmate in Jennings.

Agencies were initially called to the 200 block of Smith Street Tuesday on a tip that the 17-year-old suspect had barricaded himself inside a home.

According Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the teen was not found and efforts are underway to locate him.

The teen was incarcerated on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, Ivey said.

State Police Troop D is assisting the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jennings Police Department at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories