Eunice PD: Ville Platte Police officer arrested on multiple drug charges

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– A Ville Platte Police officer was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

Fontenot says a Eunice police officer pulled over 22-year-old Connor Atchison on Saturday night for not wearing a seat-belt and for a window tint violation.

When the EPD officer approached Atchison’s vehicle and asked for identification, Fontenot says Atchison showed the officer his commission card for the Ville Platte Police Department.

The officer says he noticed a strong ‘marijuana smell’ coming from Atchison’s vehicle and according to Fontenot, when he was asked about it, Atchison responded by saying he had just finished smoking some because it “helps him relax.”

A search was conducted of the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was found as well as a bottle of prescription medication with an obliterated label and about 130 pills inside. Officers also found a bag labeled ‘Peanut Butter Breath’ with with what officials believed to be marijuana inside.

Atchison was arrested and booked into jail for: