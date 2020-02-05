Family speaks out after relative’s grave vandalized

FORKED ISLAND, La. (KLFY)- The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of several statues at a cemetery in Forked Island.



Michelle Green’s great-grandparents are buried in that cemetery and is heartbroken as their grave was vandalized.



“When she died, she fell in her garden, and that statue came from there. That’s why we all decided to put it out there with her,” said Green.

In tears, Michelle Green remembered her great-grandmother, and a 70-year-old statue of Mary that was very meaningful to her family.



“This is my great-grandparents,” said Green, pointing at their grave. “Emile and Euphamie Suire at Suire’s cemetery. This statue was in her (Euphamie’s) front yard in her garden since I was little. It was cemented down, and now, it’s broken in pieces.”

Authorities are looking for the suspects who vandalized five statues and vases on graves in the Forked Island cemetery.



Captain Drew David, Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, said, “Most of the time in cases like this, it’s juveniles, but juvenile or adult, someone’s resting place was disturbed and that’s unconscionable. We can’t let that go.”

“We could’ve bought her a statue at the store,” Green explained. “We could’ve went to the place where they make the headstones and had something made, but that statue was in her garden. That was hers. It had meaning to us and to her, and that’s why we put it there.”

A sight that will be hard to let go for Michelle and her family.

“It’s very hard to see this. It was very hard to lose them. To lose that part of us, and I wanted to know that they were resting and that there was nothing to disturb them,” said Green.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism, you are urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.