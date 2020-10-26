Federal judge sentences Honduras man for illegal possession of firearm

by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Honduras man received a two-year sentence in federal court today for illegal possession of a firearm and after he serves his term, he will face deportation proceedings.

Melvin Yovanni Maradiaga-Leinus, 39, also known as “Melvin Lainez,” was originally arrested on Feb. 8 after Lafayette Police received a complaint about two men discharging firearms.

During the investigation, Maradiaga-Leinus removed his shirt and a handgun fell out. As he went to pick the gun up, an officer fired four shots at him, all of which missed. Maradiaga-Leinus was then ordered to lie on the pavement, which he did. Officers found him to be “extremely intoxicated,” according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. Maradiaga-Leinus was then arrested for possesion of a firearm, which is illegal for people who are not legally in the U.S.

