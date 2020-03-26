First COVID-19 screening site in Iberia Parish sees 150 people, second screening next week

by: Britt Lofaso

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Approximately 150 people attended the first COVID-19 screening in Iberia Parish on Wednesday, according to Iberia Medical Center Marketing Director Lisa Landry.

Of the roughly 150 people who went through the screening, 57 were tested for the flu and then coronavirus if warranted.

Iberia Medical Center officials are not announcing the number of coronavirus tests performed.

The hospital will be announcing a second coronavirus screening next week. The dates and times of the second screening will be posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

