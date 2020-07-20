Former ‘Naked and Afraid’ contestant arrested for violation of a protective order in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY)- A 39-year-old Jennings man was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating a protective order a woman has placed on him.

Deputies stopped Matthew Alexander at the intersection of Highway 91 and Gator Cove in Acadia Parish after he allegedly drove to the victim’s home and “began photographing or videotaping her and shouting at her,” the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander, who is a former contestant of the Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid”, is already facing domestic abuse and false imprisonment charges following an incident on June 7, 2020.

Jeff Davis Parish investigators said he allegedly struck a woman several times inside a vehicle as he was driving on Interstate 10.

Alexander is in custody with not bond set at this time.