Four Lafayette deputies test positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Four Lafayette Parish correction deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputies worked at the parish jail. They were immediately placed under quarantine and are following COVID-19 protocols.

Officials say one inmate house at the facility, who remains asymptomatic, also received a positive test result. The inmate has also been placed under quarantine.

Sheriff spokeswoman, Valerie Ponseti said free voluntary COVID-19 testing was offered at the correctional site to all inmates and Sheriff’s office employees. She says the correctional facility is taking precautions inside the facility by: