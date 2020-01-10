Four more arrests made in connection to shooting death of New Iberia 17-year-old

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Four more people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Garon Lewis, New Iberia High School athletic standout and son of Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond ‘Shoe Do’ Lewis.
The following individuals were arrested:
Terrel Ladre Hamilton (DOB: 01/04/1997)
- 1. Second Degree Murder
- 2. Criminal Conspiracy
- 3. Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- 4. Illegal Discharge of a Firearm
Terrence Deshawn Adkins, II (DOB: 12/16/1997)
- 1. Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder
Travis Lamont Layne, Jr. (DOB: 04/16/1986)
- 1. Second Degree Murder
- 2. Criminal Conspiracy
- 3. Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- 4. Illegal Use of Weapons
- 5. Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- 6. Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery
JaBryson Jamar John Lewis (DOB: 07/28/1997)
- 1. Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder
The following had also been arrested at earlier dates in connection to Lewis’ murder.
Kenray Olivier Ledet (DOB: 02/24/1991)
- 5. Second Degree Murder
- 6. Criminal Conspiracy
- 7. Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- 8. Illegal Use of Weapons
Trevonce J. Bernard (DOB: 11/05/1998)
- 1. Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder
Bryson John Lewis (DOB: 10/22/1995)
- 1. Second Degree Murder
- 2. Criminal Conspiracy
- 3. Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- 4. Illegal Use of Weapons
- 5. Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon