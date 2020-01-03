Fox carries South Alabama past Louisiana-Lafayette 60-57

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Andre Fox had 14 points off the bench to lift South Alabama to a 60-57 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night.

Josh Ajayi had 13 points and 12 rebounds for South Alabama (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Trhae Mitchell added seven rebounds.

Chad Lott’s jumper with 1:16 left gave the Jaguars a 60-54 lead. Cedric Russell cut it to three for Louisiana-Lafayette with a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left and Jalen Johnson missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with three seconds left.

Mylik Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-9, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Dou Gueye added 14 points and nine rebounds. Russell had 12 points and six assists.

Jalen Johnson was held to 4 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, he was 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

South Alabama plays Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Saturday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Troy at home on Saturday.

