Franklin man arrested on juvenile pornography charges

by: KLFY Staff

Brandon Willis

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Franklin man who was already incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department now faces additional charges from sheriff’s deputies.

Brandon De’Shawn Willis, 37, of Franklin, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and computer aided solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes.

He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution to persons under the age of 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Willis was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. His bond was set at $160,000.

