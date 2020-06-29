French Immersion programs in jeopardy after Presidential Executive Order

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- French Immersion programs could be in jeopardy because of President Trump’s recent work visa ban.

An executive order signed by President Trump bans anyone with a J-1 temporary work visa, from coming into the United States for work.



Will McGrew with Tele-Louisiane, says, “If they are not granted an exemption, that means teachers would not be able to come and teach. By that point, it would be impossible to get enough Louisiana teachers to replace them.”



There are 30 immersion school programs across the state.

This ban would affect 73 teachers from other countries, approximately 50 French teachers which totals about 2,000 students affected statewide.



“Not all immersion programs would be shut down, but certain programs might be in jeopardy as well as spots for the students in schools,” continues McGrew.



A petition has been signed by thousands asking for an exemption of CODOFIL teachers, hoping French Immersion programs can continue in Louisiana schools.



McGrew adds, “There are few speakers of the language left. This can keep the culture alive which is a huge asset for culture and economy.”

