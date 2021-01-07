French teacher released after spending weeks in Pine Prairie ICE detention center

PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY)- Thursday was an emotional day for friends and family of the beloved French teacher Djibril Coulibaly.

Coulibaly was released from jail Thursday after he was arrested on December 15th over an expired Visa license.

The Mali native moved to Louisiana in 2001 on the visa license where he taught for over a decade.

He and his wife moved to Opelousas where there three children were born.

Years later, Coulibaly moved his family to Thibodaux where he taught in Lafourche Parish.

Last month, Coulibaly disappeared, that’s when Thibodeaux police confirmed he had been arrested while in Mississippi and was being held in Pine Prairie awaiting deportation.

St. Landry Parish School Board officials confirmed the board failed to renew Coulibaly’s Visa.

Unaware, Coulibaly continued to teach.

Now, after being apart from his loved ones for weeks, they reunited. Shauna Sias who was there to support Coulibaly says seeing him being released is a feeling like no other.

“It’s absolutely indescribable,” she told News 10. “We will take good care of him. We just want to take him home to meet his family.”