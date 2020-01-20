Frontier Airlines not returning to Lafayette Regional Airport

Lafayette Regional Airport celebrates the first direct flight on Frontier airlines from Lafayette Regional Airport to Denver, CO. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Frontier Airlines has informed Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) they will not return to the Lafayette market.

The airline had initially indicated that it would resume seasonal service at LFT in the Spring of 2020. However, Frontier stated to LFT Executive Director Steven Picou that the demand for their service was insufficient to continue.

In 2019, Frontier had 40,682 passengers at LFT and provided direct service to Orlando, FL and Denver, CO.

In an email to Picou, a Frontier Analyst with Network Planning says, “Unfortunately, there was not enough demand for our product to warrant the investment of aircraft time. We will continue to monitor opportunities going forward, so please feel free to keep us updated with information that could help justify future service.”

“We appreciate the service Frontier provided,” says Picou. “While it is disappointing to hear of this decision, it is not uncommon in the airline industry. It is a very dynamic model, and airlines do what makes the best business sense for them. We will continue to explore new opportunities with other airlines and seek more direct destinations on existing airlines.”