‘God found fit to preserve me’: Two years after diagnosis, former Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux says he’s cancer-free

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette city-parish councilman and radio talk show host Kenneth Boudreaux has announced he’s cancer free.

Boudreaux says he received the diagnosis of remission from his doctor this month.

The battle with prostate cancer has truly been a journey for the former councilman.

First he says are the physical challenges.

“No one could appreciate it unless you go through it. It depends on the type of cancer you have that determines how your days go, how you sleep, how much you’re up and you’re down,” Boudreaux stated.

He says greater than the physical there’s the emotional, the depression and the questions of why me.

“When you ask do I see life differently? Hell yeah, because my attitude is that God found fit to preserve me. There are others who did not make it. I can’t take that for granted. I can’t be selfish with it. I got to appreciate it,” he added.

He says the support he has received has been amazing.

“All of the people, the emails, the text messages, the people knocking on my door; pre-COVID of course, just wishing me well and giving me suggestions.”

Boudreaux explains that before cancer he was content with his life and what he’s done but realizes now he truly has to follow what it means to care for himself.

“You’ll still get the Kenneth Boudreaux that’s available but I have to take care of myself; because I know that I have for quite some time set myself aside.”