GoFundMe created for children whose parents died in murder-suicide in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (The Advertiser)- A GoFundMe has been created for the children whose parents died in a killing-suicide in Youngsville.

The fundraiser was created by a family friend to help the children, two minors and an adult, with their current and future expenses.

Lauri Walters Bodin was fatally shot by her estranged husband, Trent Bodin, Thursday night at a home on Maple Grove Lane, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office. Trent Bodin then killed himself.

“We all know Lauri surrounded herself with many amazing people who want to help her children as they try to process this tragedy,” Brikki Martin wrote in the GoFundMe. “If you are reading this, please pray for McKenzie, Sean, and Ethan as they now face the days, months, and years without their beautiful mother who loved them more than anything.”

