GOHSEP confirms weather-related fatality in Vernon Parish, Crisis Action Team activated

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — While the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of one person due to weather-related causes, the state has activated its Crisis Action Team (CAT).

While we have not been able to confirm it, the National Weather Service reported rumors of more dead persons but had no details.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) reported that one person was killed east of Rosepine earlier today (Dec. 16). No further details were available on the fatality.

Meanwhile, GOHSEP said that CAT will “analyze and process any requests from local emergency managers at the parish level.” Since more storms are expected throughout the day, more areas may be affected.

“It is important for everyone to stay weather aware for the next several hours as this line of storms pushed east,” said a GOHSEP press release. “Monitor your local media, listen to your local emergency managers and first responders and listen for potential watches or warnings issued by the (National Weather Service).”