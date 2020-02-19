Gonzales man missing, last seen in January

GONZALES, La. (KLFY)– The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Gonzales man. 35-year-old Christopher Bolona, was last seen on January 25.

Family members reported him missing on February 17 after several failed returned phone calls and text messages.

Officials say he is approximately 5’10” and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that may be braided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting their anonymous tip line at 847411.

You can also contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.