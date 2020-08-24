Gov. Edwards: Hurricane Laura will be the largest storm to hit La.’s coast since Rita

by: KLFY Staff

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a possible Category 2, maybe even a Category 3, storm before it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

During Monday’s press briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he’s urging Louisianans to take this storm seriously.

Laura will be the largest storm to hit the coast since Hurricane Rita in 2005, the governor said.

As of Monday evening, Tropical Storm Laura was near western Cuba with winds of clocking at 60 mph.

