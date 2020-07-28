Gov. Edwards: Louisiana No. 1 in U.S. in per-capita COVID-19 cases, but there is hope state is seeing a plateau

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- There is hope that the number of COVD-19 cases in Louisiana is beginning to level.

The state still remains highest in per-capita cases in the country, with New York just behind.

“That No. 1 ranking should be an alarm bell for everyone,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

However, the number of hospitalizations has fallen flat in recent days, which raises some cautious optimism, the governor said.

Edwards was joined by State Fire Marshal Butch Browning whose agency has conducted more than 50,000 business compliance checks since the beginning of Phase 2, he said.

Earlier this week, the state agency said four businesses, which were all bars, had been temporality suspended for not complying to health-safety measures.

The governor explained that, like many states, Louisiana’s unemployment benefit trust fund could dwindle, and that lawmakers in Washington D.C. must act quickly to agree on relief funding.

On Monday, the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant Program began accepting aid applications for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and/or health-safety mandates.

The program is derived from $275 million from the federal CARES Act. Edwards said nearly 10,000 small businesses with fifty employees or less have already applied.

You can find the application at louisianamainstreet.com.

You can watch the full July 28, 2020, press briefing here: