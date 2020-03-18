Gov. Edwards says spike in COVID-19 cases expected in state within the next 48 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards said the number of positive COVID-19 cases is expected to jump within the next 48 hours as about a 1,000 tests return from labs.

As of 12:30 p.m., there were 257 confirmed cases in Louisiana. Two additional deaths, both residents of Lambeth House, a nursing home in New Orleans, were reported this morning.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Edwards was flanked by Attorney General Jeff Landry and LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

“Expect this to get worse before it gets better,” the governor said. The state has requested federal assistance including block grant flexibility to help businesses impacted by the new state limitations, which closed gyms, bars, casinos and forced a temporary end to dining in restaurants.

The governor urged Louisianans to be patient. “It’s going to take time to flatten this curve,” he said.

Landry, a vocal political opponent of Edwards, noted their cooperation to mitigate the spread of the virus. This is being done to avoid overwhelming health care resources, both officials said.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder to show how these are serious times,” the attorney general said.

Landry said his office is monitoring and investigating cases of price gouging, and urged citizens to follow the state’s health safety guidelines.

At this time, no additional statewide closures has been announced.