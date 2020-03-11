Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on coronavirus cases

Six presumptive cases have now been confirmed in the state and that number rose in a matter of hours and Governor John Bel Edwards will address those cases Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon two new cases were confirmed in the New Orleans area after the first was confirmed on Monday in Jefferson Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday evening three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

All three are residents of Orleans Parish. Two are hospitalized in Orleans Parish; the third is hospitalized in St. Tammany Parish.

The presumptive positive tests will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation.

Some patients had recently traveled to a geographic area with known COVID-19 activity, while others did not have such a travel history.

Governor Edwards is expected to meet with the Unified Command Group at 3:00 p.m. followed by a press conference with media at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 4:30 p.m.