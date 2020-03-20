Gov. Edwards updates emergency to waive education requirements for students, teachers

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — As announced in his afternoon press briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards has expanded his statewide emergency proclamation to waive certain requirements for education, seeing classrooms will be empty for a month.

Education changes in the proclamation apply to the 2019-2020 school year and address suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluation, student attendance, teacher work days, and charter school application and enrollment. Some of these suspensions will be effective only if the United States Department of Education grants a waiver of the relevant provisions of the Every Student Succeeds Act at the request of BESE.

“The education of our students is extremely important, and I want to thank everyone who has worked so diligently and quickly to adopt distance learning practices – especially our educators and school administrators,” Gov. Edwards said. “The plan is still to open school later this year, but our request is to waive the LEAP testing for students in our state.”

You can read the entire proclamation here.